Falcon 9 rocket set for launch Wednesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, June 3.

The launch is currently scheduled for 4:28 p.m.

The rocket will deliver 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it could try again on Thursday, with a launch window opening up at 4:06 p.m.