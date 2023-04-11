Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Falcon 9 rocket launch of the Transporter-7 mission is set to take place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night, Space X announced.

The liftoff is scheduled for 11:48 p.m.

Transporter-7 is SpaceX's "dedicated smallsat rideshare mission". Officials said there will be 51 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles that carry spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

Here's a linkto watch the launch live. The live webcast will begin about 10 minutes before the liftoff.