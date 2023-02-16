Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch of 51 Starlink satellites at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

This will be SpaceX's third launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

The launch is scheduled for Friday at 11:12 a.m.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The same booster was previously used to launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and six Starlink missions.

If for some reason the launch is delayed, the base plans to try the launch on Saturday, at 10:58 a.m.

Here is a link to watch the launch live.