Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Falcon 9 rocket to launch from Vandenberg SFB today

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:56:26-05

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday.

The rocket is set to lift off at 12:18 p.m. and will carry a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

If the launch is scrubbed for any reason, there is a backup launch opportunity on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 12:18 p.m.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, so it can be used again.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png