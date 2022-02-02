Falcon 9 rocket to launch from Vandenberg SFB today

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday.

The rocket is set to lift off at 12:18 p.m. and will carry a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

If the launch is scrubbed for any reason, there is a backup launch opportunity on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 12:18 p.m.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, so it can be used again.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.