Fall art show and competition begin at Cypress Gallery in Lompoc

The Cypress Art Gallery in Lompoc is getting into the fall spirit with their newest art show and competition this month.

This fall show will be showcased through Oct. 24, featuring various pieces from local artists throughout Santa Barbara County. The show is also an open competition, with many local artists already submitting their pieces for cash prizes.

The competition will run through Oct. 22 with the community acting as the judges. Visitors to the Cypress Gallery can vote on their favorites for first, second, and third place.

On Sunday, local vendors came together for a benefit event and market to raise money for the Cypress Art Gallery. The gallery was hit hard by the pandemic, so much so that they had to cut down their hours significantly. Benefit organizers say that they want to keep the gallery afloat.

"It is good to make sure we're shining the light in the right direction for this little gallery," said Jasmine Gonzalez, partner in Pot Mamas. "We want to build it back up."

The fall show reception and awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery says all artists and their guests are invited to attend.

The Cypress Art Gallery was founded in 1994 by the Lompoc Valley Art Association. More information on the gallery, competition, and art association can be found here.