Fallen Caltrans workers honored during 34th annual ceremony

Caltrans workers who have died while in the line of duty were honored and remembered at a ceremony Tuesday.

This was Caltrans District 5's 34th ceremony which allowed the community to remember fallen highway workers who were committed to maintaining an efficient state highway system for the people of California.

The ceremony was held on the front lawn of the district office on Higuera Street.

"This is a really special time where Caltrans the Caltrans family here in District five get together to honor those that we have lost and just really reinvigorate the importance of safety and the fact that our folks are working right on the side of the road and we're more and more seeing folks that are distracted, looking at their phones, not paying attention. And that's a real danger to our people," said Scott Eades, Caltrans District 5 Director.

Since 1921, 193 Caltrans employees have been killed on the job, including eight in District 5 which covers Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.