Fallen heroes honored at Santa Maria Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Ahead of Memorial Day, around 50 people honored veterans on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Santa Maria.

The organization Veterans of Foreign Wars placed flags on veterans' gravesites at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

The FFA, Boy Scouts and Band of Brothers also joined to place the flags.

"To me it is I get more nostalgic as I get older to see people recognizing those that served,” said Michael Stadnick Jr, a Commander Santa Maria Valley Honor Guard.

Hundreds of flags were put in the ground next to the tombstones.