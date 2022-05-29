Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fallen heroes honored at Santa Maria Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

The organization Veterans of Foreign Wars placed flags on veterans' gravesites at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
KSBY News
The organization Veterans of Foreign Wars placed flags on veterans' gravesites at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
The organization Veterans of Foreign Wars placed flags on veterans' gravesites at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Posted at 9:24 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 00:24:56-04

Ahead of Memorial Day, around 50 people honored veterans on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Santa Maria.

The organization Veterans of Foreign Wars placed flags on veterans' gravesites at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

The FFA, Boy Scouts and Band of Brothers also joined to place the flags.

"To me it is I get more nostalgic as I get older to see people recognizing those that served,” said Michael Stadnick Jr, a Commander Santa Maria Valley Honor Guard.

Hundreds of flags were put in the ground next to the tombstones.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png