Fallen officer's Gofundme reaches quarter million dollars

A Gofundme page in honor of San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti quickly surpassed its goal.

The fundraiser reached $100,000 dollars in 24 hours and as of Wednesday afternoon is at more than $260,000.

Benedetti was fatally shot on Monday evening while serving a search warrant.

The fundraiser was set up by the San Luis Obispo Police Department POA and SLO Regional SWAT and all funds will be going to support Benedetti's family.

On the Gofundme page, organizers wrote, "Luca left behind his beautiful wife and their two precious, young daughters. As a community, we cannot fix this loss, but we can provide love, prayers and financial support to those left behind tasked with picking up the pieces of this broken family."

The page tells the life story of Benedetti, born in San Francisco to Italian immigrant parents and moving to the Central Coast while attending Cal Poly for engineering.

He later chose to pursue law enforcement and graduated from the Allan Hancock Police Academy, beginning his career in Atascadero in 2008.

He joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012.