Fallen pole blocks traffic, closes portion of Clark Rd. in Santa Maria

A fallen pole and downed lines caused a road closure at W. Clark Ave. on Monday morning.

Initial reports say the pole went down at around 7:42 a.m. and completely blocked the road. CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to the accident.

CHP closed W. Clark Ave. from Blosser Rd. to Marcum St.

Officials reported that the downed lines were communication lines, not power lines.

KSBY has reached out to CHP for additional details and an estimate on when the closure will be lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.