Downed utility pole closes portion of Orcutt Rd. in SLO

A portion of Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo was closed Wednesday due to a fallen utility pole.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the traffic hazard was first reported around 12:30 p.m.

Initial reports were that a line was down across Biddle Ranch Road and another down across Orcutt Road.

It was not immediately known whether the pole was hit by a vehicle.

Orcutt Road was shut down in both directions by 1 p.m. and traffic was being diverted at Tiffany Ranch Road.

No other information was immediately available.

