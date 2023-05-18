Fallen policemen honored during Paso Robles Peace Officers' Memorial ceremony

The San Luis Obispo County's Peace Officers' Memorial ceremony was held Wednesday morning in the Paso Robles downtown City Park.

The annual memorial pays tribute to all the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty during the past year in California.

The fallen officers' names were read and remembered during the ceremony.

"I don't even realize how blessed I am to live in this nation because of so many people in law enforcement, and fire and first responders and military who are willing to sacrifice so much so that I can a very easy, a very nice life," said Lorelei Komm, an attendee at the ceremony.

The event also included an honor guard ceremony, a 21-gun salute, the national anthem, and a memorable display of the distinguished flag of the United States of America.