False claim of 'road rage' leads to involuntary manslaughter conviction

A San Luis Obispo County jury this week found Daniel Jacobo, 22, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and filing a false police report in the shooting death of Alexander Xavier MonteroPille.

On November 4, 2022, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies were called to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital for a man who had been fatally shot. Jacobo and two others had driven the victim to the hospital, claiming that they had been involved in a "road rage" incident on Los Berros Road and that MonteroPille had been shot by someone in another vehicle.

According to the SLO County District Attorney's Office, it was later determined that there was no road rage incident. Rather, the group of four had been driving around the Lopez Canyon area and shooting a gun while consuming alcohol and marijuana. Jacobo had reportedly fired several shots from the vehicle into the mountainside, and as he pulled the gun back into the cab of the truck, he fired a single round that struck MonteroPille, who was driving, in the back. Officials say Jacobo then threw the gun from the truck and the three made up the road rage incident.

Jacobo faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months in county jail when he is sentenced on July 15.