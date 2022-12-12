Families are invited to story time and cocoa events in Santa Maria

Families in the Santa Maria area are invited to various story time and cocoa events happening this week in different locations.

The city of Santa Maria Public Library’s to Go Bookmobile will present a special story time at four city park locations beginning tomorrow, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 16.

Enjoy a warm cup of cocoa while the bookmobile librarian shares a few stories, songs, and rhymes.

The 30-minute program will be held at the following times and locations:

• Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 1000 East Chapel Street.

• Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Grogan Park, 1155 West Rancho Verde.

• Thursday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way.

• Friday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive.

Check the library's calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library for more information.