Families can swim for free in Santa Maria this weekend

As temperatures are expected to spike across the Central Coast, families in Santa Maria can hit the public pool for free, city officials say.

Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. are teaming up to host a free swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The event will last from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. It will include music, time in the pool and sunny weather, organizers say.

The aquatic center is located at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St.

Lifeguards will be on duty. Children under five will have to be accompanied by an adult in the water.