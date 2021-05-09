Families celebrate moms with BBQ at San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

Local families packed up their picnic blankets for a Mother's Day celebration at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

The non-profit, Friends of SLO Botanical, offered barbecue meals with a choice of tri-tip, chicken or vegetarian meals for two people on Sunday.

After picking up their meal, families could sit down, eat and enjoy live music.

Attendees said the garden provided a perfect way to honor their moms.

"The beautiful sunshine and coming and checking out the botanical gardens, we have never been here before so it just all came together in a great way. I am looking forward to that chicken I'm sure we're not going to be disappointed by that either," said Atascadero resident Viki Miller.

Each meal purchase included one free admission to the garden and a plant gift for mom.