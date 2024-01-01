Families celebrate their New Year's Eve at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's 'Noon Years Eve'

On Sunday kids and families had fun celebrating their New Year’s Eve together at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.

The annual Noon Year's Eve event that was started in 2009 creates a family-friendly, indoor atmosphere for people to create lasting memories with dance parties, a countdown at noon, crafts, and more.

“I just really like how there were a lot of donated books that encouraged young kids to read more,” Norah Rosing, an attendee said.

The New Year's Eve celebration happens early on Dec. 31.

“The whole idea was to give children and families an opportunity to celebrate New Year's Eve without having to stay up until midnight,” Jenn Malone executive director at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum said.

One attendee this year, Carrie Rosing, helped start the event years ago but then moved to Sacramento. This year, she brought her daughters back to visit her hometown.

“Seeing all the places where I grew up and seeing them through the lens of my own children has been amazing,” Rosing said.

This is the first year she was able to enjoy the Noon Year's Eve event with her kids.

“Lots of local families enjoying themselves with their kids; that's always been the vision of the event. It's really fun to see it and have our community have a safe haven to celebrate with their kids,” Rosing said.