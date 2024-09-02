Families enjoy a free swim at Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Labor Day

At Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, families got to enjoy a free swim day on Labor Day.

For the city employees who worked the event, it made the holiday more meaningful.

“It's a great feeling, especially because the community knows that they could come here to support us at the Aquatic Center and enjoy a free day,” said Brian Benitez, Paul Nelson Aquatic Center employee.

“I would say it's a fun way of working because typically we wouldn't have a DJ, we wouldn't have music, but we have music playing, so it makes it kind of fun,” added coworker Brisa Morales.

“It's actually a good feeling for me because I look around to see all these families having a good time, you know, fun. And, you know, it's just cool that we can make something like this happen,” said employee Elijah Herrera.

For information about regular hours and swim fees at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, click here.