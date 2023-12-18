Families enjoy their last visit to Santa's House at the Embarcadero in Morro Bay

Families gathered Sunday one last time to visit Santa's House at the Embarcadero, a tradition held by the Morro Bay Rotary for the past six years.

Children of all ages came out to have a photo taken with Santa and drop off their letters to him.

Young children were able to choose a toy from Santa's shelf of toys.

KSBY spoke to one father who recently moved to the Central Coast from Fresno with his wife and their two young daughters.

"It was just great seeing Santa, seeing the little girls having the opportunity to see him and get a little toy and be a part of the community and see everybody it's just great to see," Chad O'Hara said.

Community members were able to visit Santa's House at the Embarcadero in Morro Bay for the last four weekends and Sunday was the last day to visit this holiday season.