Families enjoyed a carnival-style day thanks to the Annual Maritime Family Fun Day

Families got to enjoy a free carnival-style celebration at the Annual Maritime Family Fun Day in Morro Bay.

The Maritime Museum hosted a full day of fish painting, knot tying and sandcastle building.

KSBY News spoke with Julie Kleckner, who is the Morro Bay Maritime Museum Chairman, about the turnout.

“It's been an incredible day, the sun is shining, the people are having fun,” said Kleckner. “The kids are having a blast with all the art.”

Other activities include clam chowder tasting and a ducky derby hosted by the Morro Bay Rotary Club.

“It's actually Maritime Month in Morro Bay, and we're just having lots of fun," added Kleckner.