Families find a support system thanks to Surfing for Hope

Families hit the waves at Pismo Beach all while supporting one another during challenging times.

Surfing for Hope is a local organization that teaches kids how to surf.

The group says it brings the surfing and medical community together for its surfing camp called Pure Stoke.

Organizers say the camp has been going on for seven years now, and its focus is to help kids who have family members going through cancer.

“We give them a day at the beach, and we teach them to surf,” said Bob Viglin, Surfing for Hope’s director. “They can do whatever they like in the day, we can show them marine biology, we play in the sand with them., teach them to surf, or just enjoy the world."

Viglin said Surfing for Hope will also kick off its surf contest at the end of September at Pismo Beach Pier.

In October, there will also be an amateur longboard contest.