Families in the Nipomo area receive Thanksgiving meal packages

Families in the Nipomo area received a Thanksgiving meal package on Sunday.

The Nipomo Knights of Columbus in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Nipomo, Grocery Outlet Grocery Market, and South County Visitor Services distributed 50 Thanksgiving meal packages to local families.

The packages included a 12 to 15-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, gravy mix, dinner rolls, chicken broth, and dessert.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to a member of the Rotary Club of Nipomo.

"We also thought it'd be cool if people would have the opportunity to kind of take the ingredients home and make the meals their way, and make it to their liking and have the dignity and privacy of just being able to enjoy the food and, each other's company and celebrate," Aaron Meloncon, Rotary Club of Nipomo member said.