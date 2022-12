Tonight, families are invited to visit and take a photo with Santa at Santa's Sleigh at Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

Santa will be there from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will also be hot cocoa and candy canes.

This event is hosted by the Paso Robles Police Department and the Paso Robles Fire Department.

Centennial Park is located at 600 Nickerson Drive.