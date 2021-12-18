Children's Resource Network giving away free toys to families in need

With Christmas just around the corner, families are lining up in their vehicles this weekend for the free drive-thru toy giveaway put on by the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast.

The events are held in partnership with local California Highway Patrol divisions, Central Coast Walmarts, Sentinel Peak Resources, and other generous community partners to make sure the local children have a gift to be excited about this Christmas.

The organization is holding two separate free toy giveaways, one in North County and one in South County.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the drive-thru will be in Grover Beach at Highway 1 and Grand Avenue, out in front of Fin's Bar and Grill. The volunteers will be there from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. giving out toys, with the line closing at 10 a.m.

As for North County, families in need can stop by the Old Mission San Miguel on Sunday, Dec. 19 to collect their toys. The drive-thru will be located behind the Mission on Monterey Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Children's Resource Network says the giveaways are open to the public for any family in need, with no referral necessary. Children of the families do need to be present, and the toys are first come, first serve.

Visit the Network's website for more information on the drive-thru events, other programs, donation drives, or how to become a volunteer.