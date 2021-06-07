Watch
Family and friends enjoy Spring Carnival in Lompoc

KSBY
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 23:46:01-04

The Spring Carnival in Lompoc made a return for community members to enjoy in person this year.

After 14 months of being shut down, residents were able to attend the four-day carnival which began on June 3rd and ran through Sunday, June 6th in Ryon Park.

Although there weren't any food booths, there were a handful of carnival rides and games.

Family and friends said they enjoyed being outdoors and having fun after a year of cancellations.

"[My son's] having so much fun it's been amazing, he's been fired up about this thing since he saw it popping up since the last Wednesday or Thursday, So it's just so nice being outside like this," Lompoc resident, Chris Coggin said.

COVID-19 safety guidelines were in place.

