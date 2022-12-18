Watch Now
Family building with special themed Lego sets at Santa Maria Public Library

Posted at 7:01 AM, Dec 18, 2022
The city of Santa Maria Public Library invites families to an afternoon of building, creating, and playing with special themed Lego sets tomorrow, Dec. 19 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Families are welcome to build Lego sets and have them displayed in the library. Board games such as Bananagrams and Loteria will also be available.

This "Family Build and Play" event will be held in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater in the library. No registration is required.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

