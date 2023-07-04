Family day at Ryon Park allows Lompoc community to enjoy July 4th on a budget

The price of groceries for party guests or planning a summer vacation are all things that can add to the 4th of July holiday stress, but people at Ryon Park say they have still been able to celebrate while also cutting costs.

“Sometimes it just gets a little too expensive out there, especially when you have a large family,” admitted Ricardo Benevides, who lives in Lompoc. “So, it is good that there is something out here where you don’t have to spend money, the kids can have fun and then you can go home and relax afterwards.”

Recreation manager for the City of Lompoc, Johanna Kinard, says more than 2,000 people were expected to stop by Ryon Park for the free festivities this 4th of July.

As attendees save money on admission, carnival games and inflatable obstacle courses, Ricardo Benevides says he is more inclined to drop a few dollars and support the local vendors who came out.

“Having a lot of the other stuff be free, lets us really support them. So, it is a good mix of supporting the community, having a good time, but not stressing too much about money,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brisa Paulino of the Antojitos Casa Oaxaca Food Truck, says after waves of people lined up for snacks at their business during last year’s 4th of July at Ryon Park, she just had to come back this year.

“We are having fresh food, having fruit, fresh water. We have quesabirrias, tacos. We have a little bit of everything here waiting for you guys,” Paulino told KSBY.

And without having to worry about breaking the bank at Lompoc’s 4th of July at the park, Benevides says he can focus on family fun.

“It is really nice to have a break from the everyday, knowing the community is here to bring us this good stuff for the kids so we can enjoy and really reconnect,” Benevides said.

As a reminder, safe and sane fireworks are no longer permitted to be set off in the City of Lompoc.