Family Day at SLO's Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden asked the community to join them to learn more about Monarch Butterflies and Honey Bees today.

The event was free to attend and took place in the Children's Garden.

Attendees met local honey bees close-up in an observation hive and were able to try some honey.

"Free Family Day is a great way to learn about something or do a craft activity.. and just to be out here and enjoy this great space," said Jen Prodzinski, an education coordinator at the botanical garden.

There was also an outdoor model railroad display from the Central Coast Garden Railroad Society.