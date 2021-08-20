Family disturbance leads to shots fired in Grover Beach

UPDATE (9:53 p.m.) – Police have released additional information on a family disturbance in Grover Beach Thursday evening that led to shots being fired.

Police say when officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North 16th Street around 6:08 p.m., they found a woman outside the home.

Officers say they determined two other people were still inside the home including a man who was reportedly armed with a pistol.

Multiple agencies responded to assist Grover Beach police as a perimeter was established.

Police say about 30 minutes later, a woman ran from the home and then 30 minutes after that, a man came out following commands from officers and was taken into custody.

Officers say one of the women was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

More information is expected to be released Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grover Beach police are investigating a family disturbance that led to shots being fired.

Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters says officers were called to the 300 block of N. 16th Street Thursday evening to reports of the incident.

Peters says one person was shot and a suspect is in custody.

No word on the extent of the injuries.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.