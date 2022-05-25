Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit against Guadalupe PD

The family of an innocent, unarmed man who was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting last August is now suing the City of Guadalupe and its police department.

The family of Juan Luis Olvera Preciado says the use of deadly force by a Guadalupe police officer was careless, senseless and unjustified.

On August 21, 2021, officials say Guadalupe Police Officer Miguel Jameis opened fire on a wanted felon near Birch and Obispo streets. They say at the time of the incident, 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera Preciado was sitting in his car in front of his home when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet fired by Jameis.

He died at the scene.

Now his family is taking action. In a lawsuit first drafted back in February, the loved ones of Olvera Preciado say the actions of Officer Jameis, as well as the lack of training from the City of Guadalupe and its police department, resulted in the wrongful death of Juan Luis Olvera Preciado.

The Guadalupe Police Department has since responded to the lawsuit, saying Jameis and the other officers involved were faced with a "rapidly evolving situation that did not afford practical time for deliberation."

The department also denies that Officer Jameis unreasonably fired his weapon without cause or provocation. They also deny that the Guadalupe Police Department routinely displays negligent behaviors and attitudes in regard to the hiring, staffing and training of its officers.

Arnoldo Casillas, the attorney representing the family of Olvera Preciado in this lawsuit, says the family would like to move forward to a possible mediation with both parties, but he could not provide additional details.

KSBY News also reached out to the family, but they were unable to provide comment on this ongoing lawsuit.

