Farewell to a local legend: Dave Hovde to depart KSBY after 22 years

After more than two decades of dedicated service, KSBY’s evening meteorologist, Dave Hovde, is bidding farewell to the station, leaving behind an indelible mark on the Central Coast community.

Since joining KSBY in April 2003, Dave has been a steadfast presence at the helm of the weather department, guiding viewers through the region's diverse and often challenging weather events.

Before making his home in San Luis Obispo, Dave's journey began as a reporter and photographer in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1989. Over the next several years, he held different positions in several newsrooms, including chief meteorologist in both Bakersfield and Fargo, North Dakota, before landing on the Central Coast, where he would create a legacy that resonates with both colleagues and viewers.

KSBY Richard Gearhart and Dave Hovde

Throughout his career, Dave has earned the prestigious National Weather Association (NWA) and American Meteorological Society (AMS) seals, attesting to his expertise and commitment to the field.

Over the years, he has delivered thousands of newscasts, covering a wide range of weather phenomena - everything from tornadoes and tropical storms to heat waves and blizzards. Yet, of all the events he has reported on, none have left a more profound impact than the devastating Thomas Fire on December 4, 2017, and the subsequent Montecito Mudslide just 36 days later.

“Keeping people safe is my #1 goal,” Dave reflected. “I’ve worked early, late, and around the clock when needed. A life in TV has its ups and downs - it asks a lot of you. I hope I have risen to meet the challenge.”

Throughout his time at KSBY, Dave has forged lasting friendships that have supported him through both difficult and joyful times. “I won’t call out names, knowing I’m sure to miss someone important, so I’ll just say thank you to everyone I worked with, those with the names you know and all the folks behind the scenes that I couldn’t do the work without,” he expressed with genuine gratitude.

KSBY

For Dave, the experience of working on the Central Coast wasn’t just about the weather. “Working at KSBY has really been so much more than I could have ever hoped for or expected. The Central Coast is my home. This is where my kids grew up and where I plan to stay. The viewers have been so incredible. When I see people on the street and I hear, ‘Dave!’ and strike up a conversation, there is always such a deep connection I could have never imagined. It is great to be a part of people’s lives. That happens almost every day. I am so proud to be part of that.”

As he prepares to say goodbye, Dave is keeping his future plans close to the vest but assures viewers he isn’t going far. “I hope to announce my next adventure soon but I’m not going away,” he stated.

Dave’s final forecast will be delivered in early June, with the exact date yet to be determined.

In the meantime, KSBY is conducting a nationwide search for the next evening anchor. News Director Kendra Martinez acknowledged the importance of finding the right fit for the station and community. “We are not rushing to fill this position. It is critical we find the right person for this very important role. We need someone who can interact with the community on a personal level but also step up in a crisis. It’s not an easy find. We will wait for the right person. Our community deserves nothing less.”

As Dave Hovde embarks on his next chapter, he leaves behind not just a legacy of meteorological expertise, but also a deep connection with the viewers and the community he has proudly served for over two decades. The KSBY family and our audience will undoubtedly miss him. Thank you, Dave, for your unwavering dedication and commitment to keeping us safe and informed. Your impact will be felt for years to come.

