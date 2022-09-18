Farm Day in Santa Barbara County draws visitors wanting to learn about agriculture

More than 10 farms, ranches and agricultural organizations opened their doors for the 4th Annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day.

It is a free event where community members can learn about agriculture and participate in a wide variety of events including produce tastings and farm tours.

Farm day is a self-paced event, so people can follow a map of participating farms.

Each one had something unique to offer.

"Some people don't realize that their food doesn't come from a grocery store, it starts with us and it goes to, when they see it in a restaurant, maybe they can get that product that they have in a restaurant in a grocery store and maybe they can fix it themselves," said Judy Lundberg, the owner and founder of Babé Farms.

Every year, Farm Day continues to expand.

Last year, Babé Farms had 600 people visit.

This year, the farm saw 600 people within only the first few hours.

Lundberg says she enjoys Farm Days and hopes to see it continue.