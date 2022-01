Farmhouse Corner Market near the airport in San Luis Obispo is closing.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the market says because of the current situation with the global pandemic, Farmhouse Corner Market is “just not one of the businesses that made it through.” The market located near the airport off the 227 will be having a liquidation sale starting on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with deeply discounted prices.