Farmworker Resource Center kick-off event and resource fair takes place Sunday

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board and the County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services hosted a Farmworker Resource Center kick-off event and resource fair today.

The fair hosted 30 community based organizations today and saw a big turnout from the community.

The Santa Barbara County Farmworkers Resources Center also unveiled a new mobile resource van to help serve the community.

"So the benefits that we offer with this is our research center. So it's not your typical 8 to 5 office job is just stationary. We're actually looking to go throughout the whole Santa Barbara County to be able to provide the resources to the communities instead of they coming to us, we go to them," said farmworker, Cesar Guerrero.

To contact the farmworker resource center, email fwrc@sbcwdb.org or call (805) 614-1244).