Fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli released from Lompoc Federal Prison

Fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli, one of the parents involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal is no longer behind bars.

Officials released Giannulli from the Lompoc Federal Prison, where he was incarcerated since November.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says he is now under community confinement until April 17th.

Giannulli is married to former "Full House" star Lori Loughlin.

The couple pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.