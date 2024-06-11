Fast-growing greek chain opens restaurant in Santa Maria

Nick the Greek, known for its authentic Greek street food, opened a new location in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

This is the chain's second location in Santa Barbara County, the first opening in Santa Barbara earlier this year.

The street food-inspired menu features gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades.

The restaurant celebrated the grand opening by hosting free lunch for guests.

"I'm so excited. Like it's a dream coming true for me. I'm kind of nervous, but looking at all these people coming here to support me I'm really happy today. And I'm excited to serve everybody in the community," said Owner, Sufyam Butt.

The restaurant is located at 479 East Betteravia Rd.

