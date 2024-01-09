Update: Roadway reopens following fatal bicycle-vehicle crash near Carpinteria

Update (12:10 p.m.): Deputies said the Rincon Road has reopened. The identity of the bicyclist is pending notification to family.

—

A portion of Rincon Road near Carpinteria is closed following a fatal collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8:44 a.m. on Rincon Road between Via Real and Hwy 101.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers urged drivers to use an alternate route as Rincon Road is closed for investigation.