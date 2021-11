California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a fatal car accident on Pozo Rd east of Las Pilitas Rd in Templeton.

The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m on Tuesday.

According to CHP, a tractor-trailer was making a U-turn and blocked both sides of travel. A GMC Sierra pick up truck didn't see the trailer and crashed into the left side of it.

The impact resulted in the fatality of the truck driver at the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.