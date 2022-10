Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at 41 and Old Morro Rd. East in Atascadero Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported shortly before 11:45 a.m.

In a tweet, the Atascadero Police said there was one fatality, and one patient is being transported to Sierra Vista.

The scene had not yet been cleared as of 1 p.m., with the 41 closed at San Gabriel and Los Altos until further notice.

The Atascadero Police are asking people to avoid the area until the road reopens.