Fatal crash blocks Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:30:10-04

(UPDATE: 9 a.m.) - According to Caltrans, the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near El Capitan Ranch Road are closed due to the two-vehicle rollover crash.

Officials suggest using Highway 154 as an alternate route.

Caltrans officials say the estimated time for reopening the highway is 1 p.m.

___

Original Story:

California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash near El Capitan State Beach.

The crash happened at around 7:58 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near El Capitan Ranch Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, two people were killed in the crash and four others suffered critical injuries.

According to California Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed hitting the center divider.

CHP issued a SIG Alert in the area saying the entire highway is blocked.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

