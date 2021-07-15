Fatal crash blocks Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach

(UPDATE: 9 a.m.) - According to Caltrans, the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near El Capitan Ranch Road are closed due to the two-vehicle rollover crash.

Officials suggest using Highway 154 as an alternate route.

Caltrans officials say the estimated time for reopening the highway is 1 p.m.

SigAlert: both lanes of southbound #Hwy101 near El Capitan Ranch Rd are CLOSED by 2-vehicle rollover crash so use caution, expect traffic delay & take #Hwy154 as detour. @CHP_SantaBarb — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 15, 2021

Original Story:

California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash near El Capitan State Beach.

The crash happened at around 7:58 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near El Capitan Ranch Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, two people were killed in the crash and four others suffered critical injuries.

According to California Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed hitting the center divider.

CHP issued a SIG Alert in the area saying the entire highway is blocked.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

KSBY