The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a fatal crash on Highway 101 northbound in Gaviota.

The crash happened near Arroyo Hondo Creek at about 12:25 p.m. on Monday.

According to fire officials, the crash was a single vehicle crash and the only occupant in the car was killed.

Fire officials say that heavy extrication was required to remove the victim.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the area near the crash.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.