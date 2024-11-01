Watch Now
Fatal crash on SR-46 east of Shandon closes all lanes, traffic detours in place

A fatal crash on SR-46 at Bitterwater Valley Road just east of Shandon has shut down all lanes of traffic in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say an approximately 10-mile stretch of SR-46 from Kecks Road to SR-33 is closed off from traffic.

Eastbound SR-46 drivers will reportedly be detoured at Kecks Road. CHP reports that westbound traffic on SR-46 is also being detoured at SR-33.

Authorities urge drivers to use caution in the area.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

