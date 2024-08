A deadly crash was reported along Highway 101 near Wellsona Road in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:15 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle and semi-truck were involved in the collision in the northbound lanes of the highway near the San Paso Truck Stop.

One person was killed and another reportedly suffered minor injuries, according to CAL FIRE.

More information is expected to be released once officers clear the scene.