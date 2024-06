One person was killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos on Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two people also suffered major injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries.

The highway was closed so a helicopter could land and pick up one of the injured patients who was taken to a local hospital.

The other patients, including an infant, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.