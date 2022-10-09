Watch Now
Fatal head-on crash closes Hwy 154 near Santa Ynez

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
First responders at the scene of a fatal head-on crash on Highway 154 near Santa Ynez on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
hwy 154 crash.jpg
Posted at 11:39 AM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 14:39:12-04

One person was killed in a head-on crash in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Highway 154 near Meadowvale Rd.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, three vehicles were involved.

The male driver of one of those vehicles died in the crash.

Three people in another car were reportedly taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 11 a.m., the California Highway Patrol expected both directions of the highway between Edison St. and Highway 246 to remain closed for at least two hours.

