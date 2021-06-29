Watch
Fatal vehicle rollover closes part of Highway 1

Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 28, 2021
According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, at about 9:45 p.m. Monday night, officials responded to a fatal traffic collision.

Fire officials say the vehicle rollover happened at Highway 135 and Highway 1 under the bridge.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. This is a developing story, we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

