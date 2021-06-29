Fatal vehicle rollover closes part of Highway 1

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, at about 9:45 p.m. Monday night, officials responded to a fatal traffic collision.

CT 9:47pm SB Co Fire responded to a fatal single vehicle rollover at Hwy 135 & Hwy 1 under the bridge. ME 21, ME26, BC16, AMR & CHP were on scene. Single occupant w/ major extrication. The accident is under investigation with CHP. pic.twitter.com/Wjyv02PLbQ — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) June 29, 2021

Fire officials say the vehicle rollover happened at Highway 135 and Highway 1 under the bridge.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. This is a developing story, we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.