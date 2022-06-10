Fatality likely in small plane crash near Hwy 101 in Ventura

One person may be dead following a plane crash in Ventura.
It was reported around 8 a.m. Friday in the area of Highway 101 and Del Norte Avenue.
The Ventura County Fire Department says initial reports show the small plane hit a building on the south side of the highway.
The California Highway Patrol reported the plane caught fire.
No other information was immediately available but firefighters say the highway remains open.
Information on the plane and pilot have not been released.
