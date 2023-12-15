Father, daughter duo make generous donation to Season of Hope campaign

KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign is in its final days and many people from the community, along with local organizations and businesses, have provided generous donations over the past several weeks.

Wednesday night, Chad Tanner with Five Cities Plumbing and his daughter, Miley, stopped by KSBY’s studio in San Luis Obispo to unload a truck full of approximately 100 soccer balls, volleyballs, basketballs and baseball bat and ball sets.

Tanner says he’s been donating to Season of Hope for a few years now and chose the sporting equipment this year because he thinks it’s great for children to be able to go outside and play together.

Mil says she helped pick the donations out, adding that the black and gray ball is her favorite.

For the 12th year, KSBY is teaming up with local food banks, toy agencies, fire departments, the California Highway Patrol and sponsors to put together the largest community-wide food and toy drive on the Central Coast to help those in need this holiday season.

Donations are accepted through Friday, Dec. 15.

To find the nearest toy and food drop-off locations or for information on making a financial contribution, click here.