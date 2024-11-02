Father, son facing attempted murder charges in connection with Santa Maria shooting

A father and son are facing charges following a shooting Friday that police say injured two people in Santa Maria, leaving one of them fighting for their life.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 12:46 a.m. at a fast-food restaurant along the 400 block of Betteravia Road.

Officers say they learned there was an altercation that took place prior to the shooting of two teens. According to police, a 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while an 18-year-old man is said to be in critical condition.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the vehicle believed to have been used during the shooting was found abandoned in Santa Maria and was seized as evidence.

Detectives say they identified Casey Jose Pacheco Hernandez, 41, of Santa Maria and his son, Casey Hernandez Junior, 19, from Oceano, as the suspects.

SMPD Casey Jose Pacheco Hernandez and Casey Hernandez Junior



Search warrants were later served at the men’s home. Police say the elder Hernandez was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. and Hernandez Junior was arrested at around 6:30 p.m.

Both men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Bail was set at $2 million.

Police add that detectives and victim witness advocates are providing support to the victims’ families.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Violent Crimes Unit Detective Brian Santiago at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1362.

