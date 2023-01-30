Watch Now
FCC Lompoc to host hiring event for correctional officers

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 30, 2023
The Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc is set to host a National Recruitment Day Saturday.

The hiring event will take place at the Scott Williams Training Center on 403 Oakridge Road in Lompoc, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The FCC Lompoc is seeking to hire more than 70 correctional officers.

They also have open positions for Health Care Professionals, Drug Treatment Specialists, Accounting Specialists, Case Managers, Vocational Training Instructors, Teachers, and General Maintenance.

Click here to apply.

