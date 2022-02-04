Feb.3 marks National Women Physicians Day

February 3 is National Women Physicians Day.

It's celebrated on the birthday of the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States, Elizabeth Blackwell.

Dr. Brandie Firetag, a pathologist at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, says she appreciates the recognition of National Women Physicians Day and the sense of collaboration she feels working alongside other women in the medical field.

"The amount of collaboration that goes into complex tumor cases and diagnosing cancer and making sure patients get the results as quickly as possible because we know that someone is waiting for our diagnosis," Dr. Firetag said.

The first National Women Physicians Day was celebrated in 2016, according to the National Day Calendar website.

Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell was born on Feb. 3, 1821.

She earned her medical degree in 1849.